Dr. Peggy Liao, MD
Overview
Dr. Peggy Liao, MD is a Dermatologist in Denver, CO. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Denver Skin Clinic - Denver155 S Madison St Ste 226, Denver, CO 80209 Directions (970) 387-7598Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Liao is very professional, efficient and nice. I feel confident with her recommendations.
About Dr. Peggy Liao, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1699799379
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
