Overview

Dr. Peggy Ku, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Ku works at Connecticut Woman in West Hartford, CT with other offices in Enfield, CT and South Windsor, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.