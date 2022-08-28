Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peggy Hunter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peggy Hunter, MD is a Dermatologist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences.
Dr. Hunter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
PBC Dermatology3400 Forest Hill Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Directions (954) 974-3664
-
2
Sharron C. Foster MD PA3918 Via Poinciana Ste 10, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Directions (561) 440-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hunter?
Dr Hunter is an excellent dermatologist. I’ve been using her for years. She is extremely thorough and catches anything that isn’t right. I recommend her highly.
About Dr. Peggy Hunter, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1962477463
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunter accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunter works at
Dr. Hunter has seen patients for Shingles, Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.