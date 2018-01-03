Overview

Dr. Peggy Downing, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wasilla, AK. They graduated from University of Texas/Galveston and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. Downing works at Generations Medical Clinic in Wasilla, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.