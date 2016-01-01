See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Norwood, MA
Dr. Peggy Chou, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (5)
31 years of experience
Dr. Peggy Chou, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.

Dr. Chou works at Atrius Health in Norwood, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates
1177 BOSTON PROVIDENCE TPKE, Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 769-1068
    Atrius Health
    Atrius Health
1177 Providence Hwy, Norwood, MA 02062
(617) 541-6520

  Brigham And Women's Hospital

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Peggy Chou, MD

    Internal Medicine
    31 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1528056520
    CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Chou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

