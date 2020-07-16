Dr. Peggy Chandra, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peggy Chandra, DMD
Overview
Dr. Peggy Chandra, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Arnold, MO.
Locations
Arnold Dental Center3500 Jeffco Blvd Ste 100, Arnold, MO 63010 Directions (636) 213-3644
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chandra?
I have always had severe anxiety going to the dentist, but Dr. Chandra is absolutely wonderful! She is patient, kind, and really works with you to make sure your experience is as stress-free as possible. I moved away from the area where she is located several years ago...I have tried a few dentists that were less than stellar, and now have booked an appointment with her again because she is 100% worth an hour drive.
About Dr. Peggy Chandra, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
