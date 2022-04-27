Overview

Dr. Peggy Ann Rupp, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Valor Health.



Dr. Rupp works at Boise Arthritis Clinic in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.