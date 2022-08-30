Dr. Pegah Safaeian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safaeian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pegah Safaeian, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pegah Safaeian, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Virginia Mason Lynnwood Medical Center19116 33rd Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036 Directions
She was prompt, friendly, not in a rush, answered all my questions and explained all the possible treatments. She listens well. I got the impression she cares for her patients and will do her best for them. This was my first meeting with her, and I came away very confident that I had found the right doctor. Her support staff was also very friendly and efficient.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- Female
- 1003158684
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Dr. Safaeian has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Coccygeal Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Safaeian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
