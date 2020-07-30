Overview

Dr. Pegah Afra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from ALBERT SZENT-GYORGYI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Afra works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.