Dr. Pegah Afra, MD

Neurology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pegah Afra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from ALBERT SZENT-GYORGYI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.

Dr. Afra works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian
    520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seizure Disorders
Epilepsy
TCD Bubble Test
Seizure Disorders
Epilepsy
TCD Bubble Test

Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 30, 2020
    Started seeing Afra when was at University of Utah. Scheduled a visit to her new location. This neurologist is a very knowledgeable caring doctor. So helpful with my epilepsy im coming from Las Vegas.
    — Jul 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Pegah Afra, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144376831
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT SZENT-GYORGYI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pegah Afra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Afra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Afra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Afra works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Afra’s profile.

    Dr. Afra has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Afra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

