Dr. Peeyush Mittal, MD
Overview
Dr. Peeyush Mittal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Zhejiang Medical University and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.

Locations
Venkateswa Voleti MD700 McClellan St Ste 103, Schenectady, NY 12304 Directions (518) 688-1738
Columbia County Doh Div of Nrsg Chha325 Columbia St, Hudson, NY 12534 Directions (518) 828-9446
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I see him in his private practice office . Very compassionate and competent Psychiatrist.
About Dr. Peeyush Mittal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Zhejiang Medical University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mittal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mittal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mittal has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mittal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mittal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mittal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mittal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mittal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.