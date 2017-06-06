Dr. Pedro Velasquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velasquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Velasquez, MD
Dr. Pedro Velasquez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
For Sight Eye Care, PLLC1068 Cresthaven Rd Ste 300, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 683-0024
Centrosalud PC6063 Mount Moriah Road Ext Ste 4, Memphis, TN 38115 Directions (901) 531-8800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Physician, he helped me a lot with my thyroid problem. He and his team are experts on Diabetes and Endocrinology. During my visits, he took the time to explain me about y condition and treatment. They also have a membership plan for their health service so you access to their services as on reduced prices including laboratory. Convenient location at East Memphis.
About Dr. Pedro Velasquez, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velasquez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velasquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velasquez has seen patients for Overweight and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velasquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Velasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velasquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velasquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velasquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.