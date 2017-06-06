See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Pedro Velasquez, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
26 years of experience
Dr. Pedro Velasquez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Velasquez works at For Sight Eye Care, PLLC in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    For Sight Eye Care, PLLC
    1068 Cresthaven Rd Ste 300, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 683-0024
  2. 2
    Centrosalud PC
    6063 Mount Moriah Road Ext Ste 4, Memphis, TN 38115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 531-8800

Overweight
Obesity
Diabetes Counseling
Overweight
Obesity
Diabetes Counseling

Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Jun 06, 2017
    Excellent Physician, he helped me a lot with my thyroid problem. He and his team are experts on Diabetes and Endocrinology. During my visits, he took the time to explain me about y condition and treatment. They also have a membership plan for their health service so you access to their services as on reduced prices including laboratory. Convenient location at East Memphis.
    Memphis, TN — Jun 06, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003874801
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pedro Velasquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velasquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Velasquez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Velasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Velasquez works at For Sight Eye Care, PLLC in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Velasquez’s profile.

    Dr. Velasquez has seen patients for Overweight and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velasquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Velasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velasquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velasquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velasquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

