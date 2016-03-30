Dr. Pedro Torrico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torrico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Torrico, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pedro Torrico, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their fellowship with Downstate SUNY Med Ctr
Locations
Locations
Center for Behavioral Health9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (833) 989-2044Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Neurolgy120 New York Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 351-3815
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MVP Health Care
- Ohio Health Choice
- Oxford Health Plans
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Was supportive, explained procedure as he went along.
About Dr. Pedro Torrico, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Downstate SUNY Med Ctr
- New York Flushing Hosp
- Universidad Mayor de San Simon, Bolivia
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torrico has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torrico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torrico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torrico works at
Dr. Torrico has seen patients for Migraine, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torrico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Torrico speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Torrico. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torrico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torrico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torrico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.