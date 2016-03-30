Overview

Dr. Pedro Torrico, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their fellowship with Downstate SUNY Med Ctr



Dr. Torrico works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.