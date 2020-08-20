Dr. Pedro Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Torres, MD
Overview
Dr. Pedro Torres, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from Central University and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi and South Texas Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Torres works at
Locations
-
1
Pedro P Torres MD3301 S Alameda St Ste 305, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 201-6761
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- South Texas Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Torres?
The office staff is attentive, friendly and express concerns for the patient. The nurse was informative and easy to talk with regarding any questions. Dr. Torres went over everything prior the surgery as to what would be done. Dr. Torres made sure that I was comfortable as could be after the procedure. A sensitive and painful issue was dwelt with care.
About Dr. Pedro Torres, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1023000379
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Central University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres works at
Dr. Torres has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Torres speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.