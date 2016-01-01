Overview

Dr. Pedro Tirado, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.



Dr. Tirado works at BETHESDA HEALTH in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

