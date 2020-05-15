Dr. Pedro Soler Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soler Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Soler Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Pedro Soler Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 13015 W Linebaugh Ave Ste 102, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 878-9889
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had a neck lift performed by Dr. Soler late last year and I am extremely satisfied with the very natural looking results. Before the procedure, he took time to patiently listen to all of my concerns and answer all of my questions, never treating me as if any of my questions were too rudimentary or repetitive for him. He was very clear about what the procedure entailed and what to expect from the results. He also provided me a time table of what to expect during healing and scheduled several follow up visits to assess my progress.
About Dr. Pedro Soler Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134128010
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soler Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soler Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soler Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soler Jr speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Soler Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soler Jr.
