Dr. Sepulveda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedro Sepulveda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pedro Sepulveda, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Heart Hospital.
Dr. Sepulveda works at
Locations
1
Alamo Lung Institute PA910 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 293-3800
2
Partners in Provider Services102 Palo Alto Rd Ste 330, San Antonio, TX 78211 Directions (210) 922-5503
3
Metropolitan Methodist Hospital10528 Culebra Rd Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 293-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We are always welcomed & greeted by the best office staff @ barlite. Especially Cathy , she is so polite& professional. Our visits to Dr Sepulveda are always pleasant & accomodating.
About Dr. Pedro Sepulveda, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1407931108
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
