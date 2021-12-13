Overview

Dr. Pedro Diaz Santana, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OFSANTO DOMINGO (UASD) / DEPARTMENT OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Diaz Santana works at Regalado, Maria Monette MD FASN in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.