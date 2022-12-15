Dr. Pedro Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pedro Rodriguez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine East Lansing and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pryor Health5995 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 977-4403Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
Amazing and wonderful. With perfect results. I could not be any happier! As far as I am concerned he is the Best ! A pleasant, polished bed side manor . Communication is clear concise and understandable. He is a skilled surgeon with the eye of an artist . He puts his all into his work . He has been a wonderful blessing in my life .
About Dr. Pedro Rodriguez, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881889194
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois At Chicago Hospitals
- Summa Health Systems
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine East Lansing
- Michigan State University, E. Lansing, MI
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.