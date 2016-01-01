Overview

Dr. Pedro Sandoval, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Quito Ecuador and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Sandoval works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.