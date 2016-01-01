Dr. Pedro Sandoval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandoval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Sandoval, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pedro Sandoval, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Quito Ecuador and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Sandoval works at
Locations
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pedro Sandoval, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve Medical Center
- Universidad Central Quito Ecuador
