Dr. Pedro Rivas, MD
Dr. Pedro Rivas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.
Specialist Health Cardiology8715 Village Dr Ste 400, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 558-0122
Wellmed At Seguin1483 E COURT ST, Seguin, TX 78155 Directions (830) 560-2813
Specialist for Health4330 Medical Dr Ste 500, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 558-0122
Dr. Rivas has been vigilant in his treatment and is VERY conscious of making sure I understand the what and how of my treatment. He has gotten me into much better heart health with his decisions. He is thorough and makes sure I understand every aspect of our "partnership".
Dr. Rivas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivas speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivas.
