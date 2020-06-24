Overview

Dr. Pedro Rivas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Rivas works at WellMed Medical Group in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Seguin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.