Pediatrics
Dr. Pedro Reimon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina.

Dr. Reimon works at MILLENNIUM PEDIATRICS INC. in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reimon Pediatrics PA
    13155 SW 42nd St Ste 106, Miami, FL 33175 (305) 220-1310

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Burn Injuries
Cough
Hives
Immunization Administration
Pollen Allergy
Rash
Second-Degree Burns
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 8 ratings
    Mar 09, 2017
    Best DR ever!! I had both of my babies with him he is the best of the best!! Never waited in over 10 years, number one service always available to assist. He also has a VIP that works fantastic for new moms. I will recommend him 100 times.
    Madeline Ventura in Miami, FL — Mar 09, 2017
    About Dr. Pedro Reimon, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1780636217
    Education & Certifications

    • Monmouth Med Center
    • Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pedro Reimon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Reimon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reimon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Reimon works at MILLENNIUM PEDIATRICS INC. in Miami, FL.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reimon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reimon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reimon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

