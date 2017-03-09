Dr. Pedro Reimon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reimon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Reimon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pedro Reimon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina.
Reimon Pediatrics PA13155 SW 42nd St Ste 106, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 220-1310
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Best DR ever!! I had both of my babies with him he is the best of the best!! Never waited in over 10 years, number one service always available to assist. He also has a VIP that works fantastic for new moms. I will recommend him 100 times.
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1780636217
- Monmouth Med Center
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
- Pediatrics
Dr. Reimon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reimon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reimon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reimon speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reimon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reimon.
