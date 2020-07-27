Dr. Pedro Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Ramirez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pedro Ramirez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.
Locations
Neurosurgery of Central Florida978 International Pkwy Ste 1440, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 794-5351
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He is very different from other doctors. He listen to your complaints, sitting listening very attentively of everything you said. Give you his advice and provided choices including your yoir thoughts on the final decision on the course of the treatment. Keep up the great job Dr Ramirez!
About Dr. Pedro Ramirez, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
- University Of New Mexico
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez has seen patients for Spinal Cord Stimulation, Neurostimulation and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramirez speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
