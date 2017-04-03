Dr. Pedro Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Ramirez, MD
Overview
Dr. Pedro Ramirez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from U Natl Mayor de San Marcos and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7505 Glenview Dr Ste H, Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 284-0778
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City North Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of his for over 30 years and will be as long as he is practicing and I recommend him to everyone I come in contact with that is looking for a great Doctor. He is very professional caring and knows about each of his patients.
About Dr. Pedro Ramirez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194718502
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Columbus Hosp
- U Natl Mayor de San Marcos
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
