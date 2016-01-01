Dr. Pedro Rademacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rademacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Rademacher, MD
Overview
Dr. Pedro Rademacher, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Cath U Chile, Santiago and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Christ Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Rademacher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Montgomery Kidney Specialists2034 Chestnut St, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 239-4025
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rademacher?
About Dr. Pedro Rademacher, MD
- Nephrology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1609816461
Education & Certifications
- Cath U Chile, Santiago
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rademacher accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rademacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rademacher works at
Dr. Rademacher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rademacher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rademacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rademacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.