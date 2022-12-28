Dr. Pedro Piza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Piza, MD
Overview
Dr. Pedro Piza, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Tfps Dmc5162 Linton Blvd Ste 106, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 498-4010
-
2
Delray Beach Office5130 Linton Blvd Ste D4, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 498-4010
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Piza?
Dr Piza along with his staff were excellent.
About Dr. Pedro Piza, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1639147630
Education & Certifications
- Plancher Orthopaedics Shoulder Elbow and Knee Surgery Fellowship
- University Of Puerto Rico Orthopaedic Surgery Program
- University Of Puerto Rico General Surgery Program
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Universidad Sagrado Corazon
- Orthopedic Surgery
