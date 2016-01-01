See All Cardiologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Pedro Paredes-Hani, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
1.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pedro Paredes-Hani, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Fac Med U Ctrl Venezuela and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Dr. Paredes-Hani works at Pulmonary Associates in Henderson, NV with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Associates
    4 Sunset Way Ste A3, Henderson, NV 89014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 434-9690
  2. 2
    ICC Healthcare
    1875 Nw Corporate Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 997-0821

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • One Health
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Pedro Paredes-Hani, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497781330
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston U Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Wayne St U Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Fac Med U Ctrl Venezuela
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pedro Paredes-Hani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paredes-Hani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paredes-Hani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paredes-Hani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Paredes-Hani. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paredes-Hani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paredes-Hani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paredes-Hani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

