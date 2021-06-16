See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Maitland, FL
Dr. Pedro Oliveros Jr, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (12)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pedro Oliveros Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Oliveros Jr works at Physical Medicine & Rehab Ctr in Maitland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Fibromyalgia and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emr Counseling & Therapy Services LLC
    341 N Maitland Ave Ste 200, Maitland, FL 32751

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Fibromyalgia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Fibromyalgia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 16, 2021
    Dr. Oliveros is very compassionate and competent. Carmen also has been a great help. I went to Dr. Oliveros a year ago after having severe back pain. On some days I could barely walk. I was scheduled to have lumbar surgery but postponed the surgery because our area was a hot spot for Covid 19. I am very grateful for Dr. Oliveros’ care.
    Ann Hutchens — Jun 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pedro Oliveros Jr, MD
    About Dr. Pedro Oliveros Jr, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Education & Certifications

