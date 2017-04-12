Dr. Pedro Nosnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nosnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Nosnik, MD
Overview
Dr. Pedro Nosnik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Nosnik works at
Locations
Thomas Alexander Mitchell4100 W 15th St Ste 218, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 985-9048
Xtreme Orthotics & Prosthetics Inc3840 W Northwest Hwy Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75220 Directions (214) 357-5229
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nosnik was a great help getting me into recovery for my neck injury. I am still seeing him but I feel better and his guidance was great. I have more work to do on my neck. I am glad he is helping me. His entire staff is great.
About Dr. Pedro Nosnik, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689636805
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nosnik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nosnik accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nosnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nosnik works at
Dr. Nosnik speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nosnik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nosnik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nosnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nosnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.