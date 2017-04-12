See All Neurologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Pedro Nosnik, MD

Neurology
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pedro Nosnik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.

Dr. Nosnik works at Pedro Nosnik, MD, PA in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    4100 W 15th St Ste 218, Plano, TX 75093 (972) 985-9048
    3840 W Northwest Hwy Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75220 (214) 357-5229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Nerve Conduction Studies
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Herniated Disc
Myoclonus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Seizure Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Visual Field Defects
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pedro Nosnik, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pedro Nosnik, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nosnik to family and friends

    Dr. Nosnik's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nosnik

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Pedro Nosnik, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1689636805
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
