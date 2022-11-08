Dr. Pedro Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Morales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pedro Morales, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Jose Maria Vargas, Escuela De Medicina Jose Maria Vargas and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Morales works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Kendall - Town & Country8200 SW 117th Ave Ste 110, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 274-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Preferred Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician and a caring individual, easy to talk to and understand. I appreciate his candid approach. Wish more doctors were like him.
About Dr. Pedro Morales, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1417020777
Education & Certifications
- St Raphael Tulane University School Med
- Hospital St Raphael Yale University
- Universidad Central De Venezuela--Jose Maria Vargas, Escuela De Medicina Jose Maria Vargas
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morales has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morales works at
Dr. Morales has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.
