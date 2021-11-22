Dr. Pedro Montano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Montano, MD
Overview
Dr. Pedro Montano, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center and South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Dr. Montano works at
Locations
Pedro Montano, MD1623 Pecan Blvd Ste B, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 396-8833
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pedro Montano, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1326114976
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
