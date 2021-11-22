Overview

Dr. Pedro Montano, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center and South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Montano works at Pedro Montano, MD in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Otitis Media and Facial Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.