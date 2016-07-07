Dr. Mendez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedro Mendez, MD
Overview
Dr. Pedro Mendez, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mendez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oncology Association PA4700 N Habana Ave Ste 702, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 681-7278
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendez?
Great Doctor
About Dr. Pedro Mendez, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1780610568
Education & Certifications
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendez accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendez works at
Dr. Mendez has seen patients for Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mendez speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.