Dr. Pedro Mego, MD

Endovascular Surgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Pedro Mego, MD is an Endovascular Surgery Specialist in Mission, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences

Dr. Mego works at Mission Vascular & Vein Institute in Mission, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Murmur and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mission Vascular & Vein Institute
    1317 St Claire Blvd Ste A5, Mission, TX 78572 (956) 997-6000

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Doctors Hospital At Renaissance

    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Aug 20, 2017
    I am very thankful to Dr Pedro Mego. My father had a black toe for several weeks, he was hospitalized another doctor said that he could not do anything for his circulation and recommended amputation of the whole leg. We heard about Dr Pedro Mego from a friend, took him to his clinic and he performed a procedure in Reinassance hospital. He says it was not easy but he was able to save his leg, only the great toe was amputated and the ulcer healed well. Thank you very much
    Lupe in Mission, TX — Aug 20, 2017
    Endovascular Surgery
    English
    1982675740
    University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Metropolitan Hospital Center
    Dr. Pedro Mego, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mego has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mego works at Mission Vascular & Vein Institute in Mission, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mego’s profile.

    Dr. Mego has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Murmur and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mego on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mego. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mego.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mego, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mego appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

