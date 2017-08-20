Overview

Dr. Pedro Mego, MD is an Endovascular Surgery Specialist in Mission, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences



Dr. Mego works at Mission Vascular & Vein Institute in Mission, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Murmur and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.