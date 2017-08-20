Dr. Pedro Mego, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Vascular Surgeons
- TX
- Mission
- Dr. Pedro Mego, MD
Dr. Pedro Mego, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pedro Mego, MD is an Endovascular Surgery Specialist in Mission, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Dr. Mego works at
Locations
-
1
Mission Vascular & Vein Institute1317 St Claire Blvd Ste A5, Mission, TX 78572 Directions (956) 997-6000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Spider Veins
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Angina
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ankle-Brachial Index Test
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmia Screening
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arterial Doppler Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Coronary Angiogram
- View other providers who treat Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Doppler Test
- View other providers who treat Echocardiography
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat HeartAware Online Risk Screening
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Lower Extremity Peripheral Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Stress Testing
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
- View other providers who treat Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Third Degree Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Tilt Table Testing
- View other providers who treat Treadmill Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, SMA
- View other providers who treat Varicose Vein Procedure
- View other providers who treat Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
- View other providers who treat Cardioversion, Elective
- View other providers who treat Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
- View other providers who treat Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Coarctation of the Aorta
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
- View other providers who treat Embolism
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat First Degree Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Iliac Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Impella Device
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lymphedema
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
- View other providers who treat Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
- View other providers who treat Patent Ductus Arteriosus
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Edema
- View other providers who treat Second Degree Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Sick Sinus Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thrombolysis
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Unstable Angina
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Mego?
I am very thankful to Dr Pedro Mego. My father had a black toe for several weeks, he was hospitalized another doctor said that he could not do anything for his circulation and recommended amputation of the whole leg. We heard about Dr Pedro Mego from a friend, took him to his clinic and he performed a procedure in Reinassance hospital. He says it was not easy but he was able to save his leg, only the great toe was amputated and the ulcer healed well. Thank you very much
About Dr. Pedro Mego, MD
- Endovascular Surgery
- English
- 1982675740
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mego has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mego accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mego works at
Dr. Mego has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Murmur and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mego on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mego. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mego.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mego, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mego appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.