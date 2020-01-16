See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Grapevine, TX
Dr. Pedro Loredo III, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Pedro Loredo III, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
4.5 (75)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Pedro Loredo III, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.

Dr. Loredo III works at Serenity Gynecology & Functional Medicine in Grapevine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Loredo Hand Care Institute
    220 N Park Blvd Ste 100, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 939-4974
    Monday
    4:00pm - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    4:00pm - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    4:00pm - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Loredo III?

    Jan 16, 2020
    Was attacked by pit-bull while walking my dog. The dog torn part of my hand, finger and arm. I was lucky that a neighbor sprayed water on the dog. I went to ER and told me I was going to lose the hand. I said now way. so my boyfriend found Dr. Laredo. We saw him and he fixed my injury. He used something called skin flap which helped cover up my injury. I am so happy we found Dr. Laredo. He is the best. Thank you for saving my hand.
    Tamika — Jan 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pedro Loredo III, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pedro Loredo III, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Loredo III to family and friends

    Dr. Loredo III's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Loredo III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pedro Loredo III, MD.

    About Dr. Pedro Loredo III, MD

    Specialties
    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417175209
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Christine M. Kleinert Institute for Hand and Microsurgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St. John Hospital Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St John Hosp&Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Texas
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Hand Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pedro Loredo III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loredo III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loredo III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loredo III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loredo III works at Serenity Gynecology & Functional Medicine in Grapevine, TX. View the full address on Dr. Loredo III’s profile.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Loredo III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loredo III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loredo III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loredo III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Pedro Loredo III, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.