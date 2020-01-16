Overview

Dr. Pedro Loredo III, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Loredo III works at Serenity Gynecology & Functional Medicine in Grapevine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.