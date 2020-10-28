Dr. Pedro Hernandez-Frau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez-Frau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Hernandez-Frau, MD
Overview
Dr. Pedro Hernandez-Frau, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from Ponce School Of Medicine, Ponce, Pr and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Locations
Palm Beach Neuroscience Institute901 Village Blvd Ste 702, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 882-6214
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Dimension Health
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr Hernandez & Staff!!
About Dr. Pedro Hernandez-Frau, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1508058447
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida, Tampa, FL - Neurophysiology (Epilepsy)
- University of South Florida, Tampa, FL - Neurology
- Hospital Episcopal San Lucas, Ponce, PR - Neurology
- Ponce School Of Medicine, Ponce, Pr
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez-Frau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez-Frau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez-Frau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez-Frau speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez-Frau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez-Frau.
