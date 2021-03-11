Dr. Garciarena has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedro Garciarena, MD
Overview
Dr. Pedro Garciarena, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from LA FUNDACION UNIVERSITARIA SAN PABLO / FACULDAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Garciarena works at
Locations
-
1
Physicians Regional - Pine Ridge6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 348-4222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Physicians Regiona Medical Center-collier8300 Collier Blvd, Naples, FL 34114 Directions (239) 348-4236Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garciarena?
I have found him to be helpful, understanding and knowledgeable. Have recommended him to others.
About Dr. Pedro Garciarena, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1508038431
Education & Certifications
- LA FUNDACION UNIVERSITARIA SAN PABLO / FACULDAD DE MEDICINA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garciarena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garciarena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garciarena works at
Dr. Garciarena has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garciarena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Garciarena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garciarena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garciarena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garciarena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.