Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedro Diaz, MD
Overview
Dr. Pedro Diaz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Diaz works at
Locations
-
1
Hialeah Office2387 W 68th St Ste 503, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 558-0720
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diaz?
Dr. Pedro Diaz is very knowledgeable and kind. I had an appointment with him for the first time on 01/19/2022 and he went out of his way to explain everything and made me feel very comfortable. I would absolutely recommend him! Excellent Cardiologist!!
About Dr. Pedro Diaz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1578532800
Education & Certifications
- FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.