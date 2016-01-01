See All Hematologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Pedro De La Rosa-Costa, MD

Hematology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Pedro De La Rosa-Costa, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Santo Domingo and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. De La Rosa-Costa works at Hematology/Oncology Associates of Miami in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hematology/Oncology Associates of Miami
    9350 SW 72nd St Ste 112, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 709-0308

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)

Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
White Blood Cell Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Pedro De La Rosa-Costa, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942277868
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital|University Hospital
    Internship
    • United States Public Health Service Hospital - Staten Island
    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Santo Domingo
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pedro De La Rosa-Costa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Rosa-Costa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De La Rosa-Costa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De La Rosa-Costa works at Hematology/Oncology Associates of Miami in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. De La Rosa-Costa’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Rosa-Costa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Rosa-Costa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Rosa-Costa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Rosa-Costa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

