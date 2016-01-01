Dr. Pedro De La Rosa-Costa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Rosa-Costa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro De La Rosa-Costa, MD
Overview
Dr. Pedro De La Rosa-Costa, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Santo Domingo and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Hematology/Oncology Associates of Miami9350 SW 72nd St Ste 112, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 709-0308
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pedro De La Rosa-Costa, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital|University Hospital
- United States Public Health Service Hospital - Staten Island
- Autonomous University of Santo Domingo
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Rosa-Costa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Rosa-Costa.
