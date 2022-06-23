Dr. Pedro De La Rosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Rosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro De La Rosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pedro De La Rosa, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Locations
Prohealth Partners3816 Woodruff Ave, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Is a very professional!
About Dr. Pedro De La Rosa, MD
- Hematology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114940145
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Oncology
