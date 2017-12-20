Dr. Dago has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedro Dago, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pedro Dago, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dago works at
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group - Arkes Pavilion676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5060
Northwestern Memorial Hospital251 E Huron St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I can to him very depressed, wanting to die. He expertly prescribed exactly the right drug at the right dose the first visit and gave me back my life. He is an excellent psychiatrist and I would gladly recommend him to anyone I cared about
About Dr. Pedro Dago, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1689637639
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dago accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Dago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dago. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dago.
