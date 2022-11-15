See All Neurosurgeons in Bridgeport, CT
Dr. Pedro Countinho, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Pedro Countinho, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Universidade Gama Filho and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Countinho works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2660 Main St Ste 219, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 332-4125
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Degenerative Disc Disease
Endoscopic Thoracic Spine Surgery
Herniated Disc
Degenerative Disc Disease
Endoscopic Thoracic Spine Surgery
Herniated Disc

Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Thoracic Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Robotic Surgery, Thoracic Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Pedro Countinho, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1184147795
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami|Yale University
    Residency
    • Hospital Municipal Souza Aguiar
    Medical Education
    • Universidade Gama Filho
