Dr. Pedro Cosculluela, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pedro Cosculluela, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine-Ponce and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Cosculluela works at
Locations
Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine9090 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (832) 522-8280
Houston Methodist18400 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (832) 522-8280Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Medical Center6445 Main St # 2500, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Five years ago, my foot was literally falling apart - heel sliding out to side - and very painful to walk. Dr. C put me in a brace for a while, explained what was happening and what was needed to fix it. He was very pleasant and no nonsense about what would be required post-op for a successful outcome. Followed his instructions to the letter. Foot has some range of motion limitations, as he said it would, but I can walk normally and have walked 5-6 miles at a time with no discomfort. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Pedro Cosculluela, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- OrthoCarolina Foot & Ankle Institute - Charlotte
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston
- Ponce School of Medicine-Ponce
- University of Richmond
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cosculluela has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cosculluela accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cosculluela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cosculluela works at
Dr. Cosculluela has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cosculluela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cosculluela speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Cosculluela. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cosculluela.
