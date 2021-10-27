See All Plastic Surgeons in El Paso, TX
Dr. Pedro Chavez-Holguin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Pedro Chavez-Holguin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonomus Of Chihuahua and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Chavez-Holguin works at Pedro S Chavez MD PA in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Skin Grafts and Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Pedro S Chavez MD PA
    101 Rim Rd Ste 200, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 995-8413
  2
    Pedro S Chavez MD PA
    1517 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 505-7604

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Burn Injuries
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 27, 2021
    I was very lucky to get Dr. Chavez. Although a man of few words, he knows what he's doing!
    Jana Lujan — Oct 27, 2021
    About Dr. Pedro Chavez-Holguin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336145374
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • R. E. Thomason General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonomus Of Chihuahua
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
