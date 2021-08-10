Overview

Dr. Pedro Calzada, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.



Dr. Calzada works at WellMed at Dugas in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.