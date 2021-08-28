Overview

Dr. Pedro Calderon, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.



Dr. Calderon works at TRINITY MOTHER FRANCES HOSPITALS in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.