See All General Surgeons in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Pedro Briceno, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Pedro Briceno, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (16)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Pedro Briceno, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from JM Vargas Sch of Med and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Briceno works at First Physicians Group in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    First Physicians Group of Sarasota Memorial Health Care System
    1950 Arlington St Ste 101, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 917-3400
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liver Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Traumatic Brain Injury
Liver Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Traumatic Brain Injury

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Briceno?

    Jul 25, 2022
    I first met Dr. Briceno when I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and he put my chemo port in. I have had several appointments with him since then and he has always been genuine, friendly and took the time to listen to me and explain everything. I have been dealing with a hernia since before my diagnosis but was advised to let it be by another doctor. It was to the point where my life was being run by my hernia and not my cancer. Dr. Briceno without hesitation assured me that if everything looked ok in there he would be able to repair the hernia. About 2 weeks before surgery I realized I had developed another one on the other side. I called his office and he agreed that yes he would check it out and if possible fix it. That he did. I am grateful that he was able to address both hernias and I am in the process of recovering. I highly recommend Dr. Briceno, I would give him 10 stars if I could.
    10 Stars — Jul 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pedro Briceno, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pedro Briceno, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Briceno to family and friends

    Dr. Briceno's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Briceno

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pedro Briceno, MD.

    About Dr. Pedro Briceno, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275748659
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert E
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hahnemann University Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • JM Vargas Sch of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pedro Briceno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Briceno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Briceno has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Briceno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Briceno works at First Physicians Group in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Briceno’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Briceno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briceno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Briceno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Briceno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Pedro Briceno, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.