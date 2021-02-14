Overview

Dr. Pedro Bonilla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Zaragoza Faculty Of Med and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and CHA Cambridge Hospital.



Dr. Bonilla works at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth in Plymouth, MA with other offices in Cambridge, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.