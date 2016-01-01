Overview

Dr. Pedro Barney, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Barney works at Paso Del Norte Pediatrics, PA in El Paso, TX with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.