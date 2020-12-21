Overview

Dr. Pedro Badillo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Badillo works at Heart Care Associates in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.