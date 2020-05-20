Dr. Pedro Arguello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arguello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Arguello, MD
Overview
Dr. Pedro Arguello, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DE SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MIDICAS.
Dr. Arguello works at
Locations
Pedro M. Arguello M.d. PA9190 Katy Fwy Ste 102, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 647-9300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
De. Arguello was wonderful. I’ve been his patient for 3 years and I he has truly been caring and helpful.
About Dr. Pedro Arguello, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1508876939
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DE SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MIDICAS
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Arguello has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arguello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arguello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Arguello speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Arguello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arguello.
