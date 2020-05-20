See All Gastroenterologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Pedro Arguello, MD

Gastroenterology
3 (23)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Pedro Arguello, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DE SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MIDICAS.

Dr. Arguello works at Pedro M Arguello MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pedro M. Arguello M.d. PA
    9190 Katy Fwy Ste 102, Houston, TX 77055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 647-9300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Pedro Arguello, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1508876939
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DE SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MIDICAS
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pedro Arguello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arguello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arguello has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arguello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arguello works at Pedro M Arguello MD in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Arguello’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Arguello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arguello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arguello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arguello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

