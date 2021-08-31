Overview

Dr. Pedro Aguilar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Uniontown, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital and Uniontown Hospital.



Dr. Aguilar works at Park Cardiothoracic & Vascular Institute in Uniontown, PA with other offices in McMurray, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.