Dr. Pedro Aguilar, MD

Neurosurgery
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pedro Aguilar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Uniontown, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital and Uniontown Hospital.

Dr. Aguilar works at Park Cardiothoracic & Vascular Institute in Uniontown, PA with other offices in McMurray, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Park Cardiothoracic & Vascular Institute
    Park Cardiothoracic & Vascular Institute
97 Delaware Ave Ste 103, Uniontown, PA 15401
    Pennsylvania Brain and Spine Institute
    Pennsylvania Brain and Spine Institute
161 Waterdam Rd Apt 120, McMurray, PA 15317

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Hospital
  • Uniontown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 31, 2021
    The Gentleman is amazing. From top to bottom, it’s one big office of professionalism. Dr. Aguilar, Thank You!!
    Robert Menzler — Aug 31, 2021
    About Dr. Pedro Aguilar, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1245374602
    Education & Certifications

    • The University Of Pittsburgh
    • The University of New Mexico
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    • Texas a &M University
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pedro Aguilar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguilar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aguilar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aguilar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aguilar has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aguilar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguilar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguilar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguilar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguilar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

